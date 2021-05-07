Shah Rukh Khan once opened up about his possible reaction to daughter Suhana Khan's boyfriend

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is known as a loving and caring parent to his children and when it comes to his daughter Suhana, it seems the superstar is like every other father out there.



In past, Shah Rukh revealed how he would react to his daughter Suhana's boy friend during his appearance on the Koffee with Karan season 5 when he graced an episode with Alia Bhatt. The host revealed that SRK is quite 'possessive and territorial.'



In the very same episode, Karan was discussing with Alia the age when she had her first boyfriend. To this, she revealed that she had her first 'legit' boyfriend when she was 16.

Hearing this, Karan asked Shah Rukh, "Your daughter is 16, would you kill the person who kissed your daughter?" In an almost straightforward yet funny reply after, Shah Rukh said, "I'd rip his lips off." Karan replied, "I so know that." To this, Shah Rukh said, "100 percent."

Further, in the same episode, Karan revealed that Shah Rukh is quite 'neurotic' about his family.

It was in 2020 that Suhana opened her personal Instagram handle to the public and since then, she has managed to garner a huge number of followers.