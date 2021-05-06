close
Thu May 06, 2021
Sonu Nigam urges fans to donate blood after covid-19 shortage

Sonu Nigam urges fans to donate blood after covid-19 shortage

Bollywood star Sonu Nigam recently turned to social media and reminded his fans about the dire urgency of donated blood that amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The actor shed light on his recent blood donation drive and shared a video that highlighted its urgent need on Instagram.

The caption alongside the video read, “Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be acute shortage in India soon.”

