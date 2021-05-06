Sonu Nigam urges fans to donate blood after covid-19 shortage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Sonu Nigam recently turned to social media and reminded his fans about the dire urgency of donated blood that amid the covid-19 pandemic.
The actor shed light on his recent blood donation drive and shared a video that highlighted its urgent need on Instagram.
The caption alongside the video read, “Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be acute shortage in India soon.”