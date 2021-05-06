Sumbul Shahid passes away after month-long battle with Covid-19

Sumbul Shahid was suffering from Covid-19 for a month.

Pakistan's veteran actress Sumbul Shahid passed away due to Covid-19.

According to her sister Bushra Ansari, the veteran actress, who tested positive one month prior, was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lahore where she was placed on a ventilator.

Sisters Bushra and Asma Abbas had appealed to their fans to pray for their ill sister's recovery as her condition worsened.









The star graced in many dramas like Malika-e-Aliya, Ishqaaway and Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat.



She was best known for her work in Golden Girls and was widely popular for her role in Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Her last appearance was in the drama Nand with Shahroz Shabzwari, Minal Khan, Ijaz Aslam and others stars.

It is pertinent to mention that Sumbul’s son Shiraz too passed away a year ago in a paragliding accident in Chitral.

News of her passing took the industry by storm as fans and the fraternity have expressed their grief over the heart-breaking news.











