Malaika Arora shows off yoga moves to boost immunity amid covid-19 fight

Indian actor Malaika Arora recently turned to social media and left fans with immunity boosting yoga moves amid the current fight against covid-19.
The move in question is a “simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity.”
For the best possible results, Arora recommends fans “Start with 6 rounds of Anulom Vilom should be practiced regularly with at least 2 hours of interval before/after having food. You can go up to 21 rounds.”