Salman Shaikh aka Mani receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistani star Salman Shaikh aka Mani on Wednesday received first dose of coronavirus vaccine, he and his wife confirmed on social media.



Sharing his photo while receiving the vaccine, Salman Shaikh, 45 wrote “Vaccinated” followed by smiling face emoji.

Salman Shaikh’s wife Hira Mani also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same photo to confirm his vaccination.

Tagging Mani, she wrote “My superman is done with the vaccine finally @manipakistani.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.