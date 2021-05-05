close
Wed May 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 5, 2021

Salman Shaikh aka Mani receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, May 05, 2021
Salman Shaikh aka Mani receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistani star Salman Shaikh aka Mani on Wednesday received first dose of coronavirus vaccine, he and his wife confirmed on social media.

Sharing his photo while receiving the vaccine, Salman Shaikh, 45 wrote “Vaccinated” followed by smiling face emoji.

Salman Shaikh’s wife Hira Mani also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same photo to confirm his vaccination.

Tagging Mani, she wrote “My superman is done with the vaccine finally @manipakistani.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz