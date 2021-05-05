Deepika Padukone contracts COVID-19 after her family's diagnosis

Deepika Padukone has joined the long list of Bollywood stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 amidst India's lethal second wave that has left the country crippled.

The 83 actor has yet to update her fans about the news through her social media but reports have confirmed that the actor contracted the disease after her family’s diagnosis.



Deepika's father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone had been admitted to a hospital fighting a prolonged fever after which her mother and sister Anisha also tested positive before she was diagnosed as well.

As per India Today, the actor is currently in Bangalore with her family.