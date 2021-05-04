close
Tue May 04, 2021
May 4, 2021

Kriti Sanon realises true passion for work as COVID wreaks havoc in India

Tue, May 04, 2021
Kriti Sanon tested positive for the virus earlier

Kriti Sanon is realising how much she loves acting while being home-bound for the last several months in lockdown.

The actress said she is craving to be on a movie set after the pandemic made her realize how passionate she is about her work.

Sanon, who tested positive for the virus earlier, opened up about how she is coping with the pandemic.

“The one thing I realised in the past year when we were all at home and not working is that I really crave to be on set,” she said.

Stressing on the love she has for her profession, Kriti explained how the pandemic gave her an opportunity to reflect what means the most to her.

Speaking about her passion, she added, “It makes me happy. I love what I do. I get a lot alive in front of the camera and literally forget everything.” 

