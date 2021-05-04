close
Tue May 04, 2021
Social media draw comparisons between Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma's beauty

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

Social media brewed up a debate on whether Pakistani actress Ayman Saleem’s beauty tops Indian actress Anushka Sharma.

Photos of the two stars made rounds on social media prompting users to compare the two beauties.

Some believe that the actresses look similar while others sided with one of the two.

One user was quick to point out at Anushka's cosmetic procedures, saying that Ayman is the definition of "true beauty".

Ayman saw her rise to fame with drama series Chupke Chupke starring Ayeza Khan and Osama Khalid Butt, which aired in the start of Ramadan. 

Take a look:





