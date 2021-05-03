Priyanka Chopra support Sonu Sood in fight for free education

Priyanka Chopra recently showcased her support for Sonu Sood’s government appeal in a social media post and highlighted the importance of education for young boys and girls.

The actor shared Sonu Sood’s bid to support free education over on Instagram and captioned her thoughts by saying, “Sonu’s suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by Covid. Whatever stage of studies they are at—school, college, or pursuing higher studies.

“The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults.”

“I fully support Sonu’s ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright. And we cannot as a society let the virus change that.”