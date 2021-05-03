close
Mon May 03, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 3, 2021

Minal Khan urges fans to be responsible, careful amid Covid-19

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, May 03, 2021

Minal Khan took to Instagram to share a very important message with fans.

In the photo and video-sharing platform the stunner shared a snap of herself decked out shades of red.

But more importantly, she could be seen donning a mask in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She reminded her fans to be responsible in the wake of rising cases in Pakistan and urged them to be vigilant.

“Be responsible, wear your mask and please take care of yourself and your loved ones," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



