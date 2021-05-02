close
Sun May 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 2, 2021

Sarah Khan turns heads with gorgeous snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, May 02, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan was sure to turn heads her latest post on Instagram.

The stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself looking like a princess in a pink dress.

The gorgeous mother-to-be put her beauty on display her hair was styled in gorgeous waves and her makeup accentuated her features.

Fans couldn’t help but sing praises of the beauty as they showered her with love in the comments of the post.

“Looking stunning,” one user wrote.

“You look so gorgeous,” wrote another.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz