Sonu Sood announces free covid-19 consultation services

Sonu Sood recently turned to social media to announce the initiation of his free covid-19 testing and consultation services for Indian migrant workers.

The actor unveiled the news on Twitter and took social media by surprise with his announcement.

For those unversed, the service will be made available via the Sood Foundation and features the moto “You, take REST. Let me handle the TEST.”

Check it out below:



