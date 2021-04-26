close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
April 26, 2021

Alia Bhatt releases ‘#CircleOfHope’ plan to unify resources in covid-19

Mon, Apr 26, 2021
Alia Bhatt releases ‘#CircleOfHope’ plan to unify resources in covid-19

Alia Bhatt takes to social media to debut the start of her social media outreach plan aiming to amplify resources within the second covid-19 wave.

The actor took to Instagram to deliver the message and it read, “It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information.”

“I’m happy to be working along with Faya D’Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and the both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe.”

Check it out below:


