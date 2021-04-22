close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Aiman Khan leaves fans gushing with adorable Muneeb Butt, Amal Muneeb snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan left fans swooning after she shared an adorable snap of her husband Muneeb Butt and their daughter Amal Muneeb.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of the father-daughter duo who could be seen in their own moment.

The actor can be seen smiling as he holds his daughter, who is looking away from the camera.

Fans couldn’t help but sing compliments of the adorable duo.

“Awww,” one fan wrote.

“They look so adorable,” another wrote.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz