Aiman Khan leaves fans gushing with adorable Muneeb Butt, Amal Muneeb snap

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan left fans swooning after she shared an adorable snap of her husband Muneeb Butt and their daughter Amal Muneeb.



Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of the father-daughter duo who could be seen in their own moment.

The actor can be seen smiling as he holds his daughter, who is looking away from the camera.

Fans couldn’t help but sing compliments of the adorable duo.

“Awww,” one fan wrote.

“They look so adorable,” another wrote.

Take a look:







