Ranveer Singh reflects on how his Bollywood ‘dream became a reality’

Ranveer Singh looked back at his journey and how he kept his eyes on the prize.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has become one of the biggest stars in India with multiple hits under his belt.

However, the road to success was no bed of roses for the actor. Speaking to FilmiBeat, the Gully Boy star looked back at his journey and how he kept his eyes on the prize.

"At different points and in several instances during my struggling years, I felt like there was no hope. Getting one's foot inside the door of a largely exclusive entertainment industry seemed unachievable,” he said.

“But I persisted - you could say I was both hungry and foolish, and more than anything believed in my abilities and in my potential. Even back then, when I had nothing, the same driven, tenacious and meticulous work ethic was characteristic of my hustle.”

“I was well aware of what a long shot it was. But I was willing to take that leap of faith. When there wasn't a good lead in sight for long periods, the phone wouldn't ring for months, my faith was challenged, but I debunked the idea that what I was trying to achieve was impossible.”

“I stayed focused in the most testing of times. I almost forced the universe into making it happen for me. My single-mindedness and determination eventually paid off and my dream became my reality. Ever since, every day feels like I am living a dream,” he added.