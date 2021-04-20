Simu Liu releases first trailer of all-Asian superhero Marvel movie as birthday gift

It was the birthday of Canadian actor Simu Liu who released the first trailer of his superhero movie as a birthday present.

He plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The first movie of the superhero saga is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is the first Asian star to lead a Marvel film.

Taking to Twitter on April 19 - his birthday date, the 32-year-old actor broke the news: “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday.”

“Today, I’m giving you your FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'”

It will the first Marvel superhero movie that will have an all-Asian team including the lead also. The film crew includes Just Mercy director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is of Japanese and Hawaiian descent.

“Growing up all I had was Spider-Man. Because he had the mask on, I could dress up like Spider-Man for Halloween,” Cretton said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I had a handful of other characters that looked like me on screen, but there were maybe two or three that I could choose from, and superheroes were not a part of that.”

The first trailer for the superhero saga has been released. The trailer is a treat for the Marvel fans who are satisfied with the action-packed scenes, special effects, and excellent dramatic music.

Watch the trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here:



