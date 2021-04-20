Simu Liu releases first trailer of all-Asian superhero Marvel movie as birthday gift

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It was the birthday of Canadian actor Simu Liu who released the first trailer of his superhero movie as a birthday present.
He plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The first movie of the superhero saga is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is the first Asian star to lead a Marvel film.
Taking to Twitter on April 19 - his birthday date, the 32-year-old actor broke the news: “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday.”
“Today, I’m giving you your FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'”
It will the first Marvel superhero movie that will have an all-Asian team including the lead also. The film crew includes Just Mercy director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is of Japanese and Hawaiian descent.
“Growing up all I had was Spider-Man. Because he had the mask on, I could dress up like Spider-Man for Halloween,” Cretton said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
“I had a handful of other characters that looked like me on screen, but there were maybe two or three that I could choose from, and superheroes were not a part of that.”
The first trailer for the superhero saga has been released. The trailer is a treat for the Marvel fans who are satisfied with the action-packed scenes, special effects, and excellent dramatic music.
Watch the trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here: