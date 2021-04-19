Ayeza Khan reaches 8.6 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has reached 8.6 million followers on Instagram.



The Mehar Posh actress took to photo-video sharing platform and extended gratitude to the fans for their love.

She wrote “8.6 million; Thank you for always believing in me. Lots of love, AK.”

Ayeza Khan became the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 8 million followers on Instagram in January.

She achieved the milestone after surpassing famous celebrities Aiman Khan and Mahira Khan.