Mon Apr 19, 2021
April 19, 2021

Ayeza Khan reaches 8.6 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has reached 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

The Mehar Posh actress took to photo-video sharing platform and extended gratitude to the fans for their love.

She wrote “8.6 million; Thank you for always believing in me. Lots of love, AK.”

Ayeza Khan became the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 8 million followers on Instagram in January.

She achieved the milestone after surpassing famous celebrities Aiman Khan and Mahira Khan.

