Ali Azmat diagnosed with Covid-19

Pakistani singer Ali Azmat has been diagnosed with Covid-19, he confirmed on social media.



Sharing his hilarious video clip on Instagram, the Sayonee singer said “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona.”

He also urged his fans to stay home and stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers and best wishes for speedy recovery of Ali Azmat after he posted on Instagram.