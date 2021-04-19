close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 19, 2021

Ali Azmat diagnosed with Covid-19

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021
Ali Azmat diagnosed with Covid-19

Pakistani singer Ali Azmat has been diagnosed with Covid-19, he confirmed on social media.

Sharing his hilarious video clip on Instagram, the Sayonee singer said “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona.”

He also urged his fans to stay home and stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers and best wishes for speedy recovery of Ali Azmat after he posted on Instagram.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz