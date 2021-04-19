Engin Altan aka Ertugrul wins hearts with his surfing video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan has yet again won the hearts of his fans with his latest video flaunting his surfing skills on the weekend.
Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared his surfing video on his Story.
Engin Altan can be seen flaunting his surfing skills perfectly.
The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media shortly after he posted it.