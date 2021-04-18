‘Dostana 2’ row: Karan Johar unfollows Kartik on Instagram

After Dostana 2 recasting row, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly unfollowed actor Kartik Aaryan on Instagram, Indian media reported.



According to media reports, the Dharma Productions has announced to remove Kartik Aaryan from the Dostana 2 and now Karan Johar has unfollowed him from his Instagram account.

However, Kartik Aaryan still follows Karan on photo-video sharing platform.

Also, Dharma Productions has issued an official statement over Dostana 2 recasting which reads, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon. – Dharma Productions”.