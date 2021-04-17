BTS take home another Guinness World Record win with ‘Dynamite’

Global hotshots BTS have managed to break two more Guinness World Records with their hit song Dynamite and ARMYs are rejoicing over the win.

The news was announced on the official Twitter page for Guinness World Records.

The post read, “Two. More. BTS. Records. Dynamite continues to make history, nearly eight months after it's initial release! Most weeks on the US Hot 100 by a K-pop track Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart Congratulations, @bts_twt!” (sic)

Check it out below:



