close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

BTS take home another Guinness World Record win with ‘Dynamite’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021
BTS take home another Guinness World Record win with ‘Dynamite’

Global hotshots BTS have managed to break two more Guinness World Records with their hit song Dynamite and ARMYs are rejoicing over the win.

The news was announced on the official Twitter page for Guinness World Records.

The post read, “Two. More. BTS. Records. Dynamite continues to make history, nearly eight months after it's initial release! Most weeks on the US Hot 100 by a K-pop track Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart Congratulations, @bts_twt!” (sic)

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment