Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions issues statement over Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dostana 2’ exit

Karan Johar’s company Dharma Productions unveil their official standing on Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2 exit straight from social media.

The news was announced via a written statement on Instagram and read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence — we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed with the current developments, it has recently been revealed that Kartik’s recasting already cost the production house 20 crore and in light of the public scandal, they have also decided to cut all ties with the actor for the foreseeable future.

