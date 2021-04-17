After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19

Katrina Kaif confirmed the news in a heartwarming picture she uploaded on Instagram

Katrina Kaif has fully recovered from COVID-19 after battling it for two weeks.



The actress took to Instagram to share the delightful news with her fans, wherein she thanked everyone for their love and prayers for her speedy recovery.

On Saturday, the starlet uploaded a beautiful picture, in which she is clad in a bright yellow monochromatic outfit.



She can be seen looking away from the camera while donning a gorgeous smile.

"Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of) [sic]," the Bharat actress captioned her post.

A day ago, Katrina's rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, who was also battling COVID-19, revealed he has tested negative.



"Negative," the Raazi actor updated his fans with a heartwarming picture.







