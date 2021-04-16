Govinda back to work after recovering from coronavirus

close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

Indian star Govinda has returned to work after recovering from Covid-19, the actor confirmed on social media Friday.

The Raja Babu actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of Dance Bangla Dance and wrote “back in work and back to groove.”

Govinda, who is a judge on the popular reality show ‘Dance Bangla Dance’, shared his dancing video with caption “My signature moves on new stage and almost new me!! Back in work and back to groove.”

He further said, “Judging and enjoying Dance India Dance on Zee Bangla.!”

Govinda was tested positive for coronavirus and under home quarantine on April 5, his wife Sunita Ahuja had confirmed.

