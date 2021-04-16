Meghan Markle to honour Prince Philip privately during funeral procession

Meghan Markle, who stayed back in the US, will thus be able to pay her last respects to Prince Philip

Meghan Markle will be able to attend the funeral of Prince Philip, but virtually, as part of private arrangements made by the royal family for those unable to attend.



According to The Sun, all the royals who will not be able to attend the funeral in person will be able to access a special live stream of Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.



For the purpose, mourners will be handed log-in details for this stream. The footage of the stream will be same as BBC, however sans the live commentary.

Meghan, who was advised not to travel to the UK because of her pregnancy, will thus be able to pay her last respects to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Harry is quarantining after arriving in the UK and has been ordered to walk separately from Prince William behind Philip's coffin on Queen Elizabeth's orders.



Her Majesty is said to have insisted that nothing "detract from what the day is about, commemorating the extraordinary life of her husband."