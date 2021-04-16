close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 16, 2021

Kareena Kapoor shares adorable snap of Said Ali Khan, sons

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor left fans gushing with her latest snap on Instagram.

The mother of two shared an adorable photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan looking at baby Pataudi lovingly.

The Good Newwz star strategically covered the little one’s face with a baby emoji.

"This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



