Wed Apr 14, 2021
April 15, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek for his role in 'The Big Bull'

Thu, Apr 15, 2021

Bollywood actor  Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday  praised his son Abhishek Bachchan who is celebrating the success of his latest film  "The Big Bull".

Reacting to his son's social media post, the Big B  wrote, "Well done buddy... A father's pride."

Amitabh Bachan also shared a screenshot of Abhishek's  Instagram post in which he had thanked his fans for making his crime drama a big hit.


