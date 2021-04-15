Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek for his role in 'The Big Bull'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday praised his son Abhishek Bachchan who is celebrating the success of his latest film "The Big Bull".

Reacting to his son's social media post, the Big B wrote, "Well done buddy... A father's pride."

Amitabh Bachan also shared a screenshot of Abhishek's Instagram post in which he had thanked his fans for making his crime drama a big hit.



