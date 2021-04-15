Radhika Apte opens up about taking on the role of a director

Radhika Apte opened up about the project and how she found the path to filmmaking.

Bollywood diva Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile stars in the industry.

After taking on different roles as an actor, the Lust Stories star is now seated on the director’s chair with directorial debut, The Sleepwalkers, earning praises.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the actor opened up about the project and how she found the path to filmmaking.

“I had never thought of making films. There was no such plan. I just had the urge to write because sometimes you want to create content that challenges you,” she told the portal.

“Roles that come your way are not necessarily from the space that you want them to come from. I just wanted to write something that interested me. There are things that I passionately want to do,” she continued.

“When I bounced off the story to Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey, they decided to make it. I had 10 days for the prep and shoot. When I finished writing, I realised I didn’t want to act in it, but I wanted to direct it. And, I absolutely loved the process,” she added.

Her short film, The Sleepwalkers’ trailer was screened at Palms Springs International short film festival and also took home The Best Midnight Short award.