Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan is king of the kitchen at home

Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan is the king of kitchen at home

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is embracing her inner foodie for the cooking show Star Vs Food.

In a promotional interview for the show, the Jab We Met star revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur are the ones who enjoy being in the kitchen more than her.

"Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music,” she said.

“I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food,” she shared.

She went on to reveal that during her second pregnancy she has strong cravings for Italian food.

“So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys," she continued.

Talking about what goes on at the dinner table at the Khan residence, Kareena said: "Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming. We are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you.”