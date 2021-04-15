Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor finally engaged?

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have sparked engagement rumours after the diva was spotted with a massive ring.

In her latest Instagram post, the fitness guru was seen with a big engagement ring on her ‘that’ finger, leading many into believing that her beau has finally gone down on one knee and popped the question.

"How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring,” she captioned the photo.

As fans started dropping congratulatory messages on her post, some portals debunked the rumours of the couple getting engaged, clarifying that the photo was for the promotion of a jewelry brand.

