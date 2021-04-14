Meera gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in New York: WATCH

Meera urged everyone to get vaccinated in order to fight coronavirus

Veteran Pakistani actress Meera revealed she got vaccinated against coronavirus in the New York City, US.



Taking to Instagram, Meera revealed she received Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Brooklyn, NYC a few days ago.

In the video, the starlet can be seen patiently waiting for a doctor to administer the vaccine. She then proceeds to urge everyone to get vaccinated in order to fight the novel virus.

"Alhumduliallah I was able to get vaccinated for covid-19 a few days ago, while in New York, USA. I did get mild symptoms including fever, headache, fatigue and body aches [sic]," Meera captioned the video.

"I would recommend everyone to get vaccinated to keep you and your loved ones safe from covid-19. Sending lots of love to my dear fans all over the world! Please don’t be scared of the vaccine, it’s only to help everyone survive from this pandemic," she added.

Watch the clip here

Shortly after the video was uploaded, a user commented pointing out how the US government recently suspended the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, owing to health complications in people who received it previously.

"By the way USA just announced to hold Johnson & Johnson (Jansen) vaccine as it caused blood clotting and 3-4 women got severally ill out of them one died. Symptoms have showed after 3 weeks," the user wrote.

As reported by BBC, The US, South Africa and European Union have decided temporarily halt the usage of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid jab, after reports of rare blood clotting.