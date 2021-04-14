Nora Fatehi dances her heart out with Madhuri Dixit, video wins the internet

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi danced her heart out with Madhuri Dixit to iconic song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya and the video of their dance has won the hearts of the fans.



Nora and Madhuri danced on the sets of reality show Dance Deewane.

Madhuri, who is one of the judges of Dance Deewane, shared the dance video on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Nora and Madhuri can be seen dancing their hearts out to iconic song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress posted the video with caption “Mera piya ghar aya”.

Fans and fellow B-town stars showered their performance with love.

The Dilbar girl also dropped love emoticons in the comment section.

The video has gone viral on social media.