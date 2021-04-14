Katrina Kaif stuns in latest photo from home quarantine

Indian star Katrina Kaif, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, looked stunning in her latest photo she shared with her millions from home quarantine.



The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous selfie as she enjoys her own company.

She posted the photo with caption “Just me for company” with a smiling face.

In the adorable selfie, Katrina can be seen wearing a black hoodie and she opted for a no-makeup look.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

Katrina was tested positive for coronavirus on April 7 and immediately isolated herself at home.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will be released on April 30.