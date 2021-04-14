Hira Mani shares positive Ramadan message to fans

Pakistani actress Hira Mani extended her Ramadan wishes to her fans and shared a positive message as well.

Taking to Instagram the stunner shared snaps of herself donning a white scarf around her head as she smiled.

In the caption she extended her warm wishes for her fans on observing the first fast of the day and reminded them that during this holy month, one should observe no anger and more patience as others too as fasting.

"Pehla roza mubarak hou app sub ko! Bus ghusa kam kerna hai or sabar kerna hai ..... roza sirf app ka nahi hai samney walay ka bhe hae !!!!!" she wrote.

