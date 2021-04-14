Isabelle Kaif talks about the pressure that comes with being Katrina Kaif’s sister

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif has been the talk of town even before she has made her acting debut.

Stepping into the industry with a superstar sister already reigning over hearts comes with its set of challenges which the newbie is now shedding light on.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Isabelle spoke about her passion for dancing: “I had auditioned for a few films, and this one came through. I was a dancer as a kid, and dancing is, of course, a big part of Bollywood. It’s a passion for me. So, I thought it would be a challenge, and fun.”

“Dancing led to acting. I watched Hindi films growing up, and I’ve had a hard time choosing a favourite. It depends on my mood. I love Jab We Met, Lagaan, I’ve watched it so many times as a teenager,” she added.

Speaking about the comparisons with her sister, Isabelle said: “I know it. People have been doing it for years, and I’ve got used to it by now. It doesn’t really play on me too much anymore. About expectations, Covid actually took off some of that pressure from my first film, as the circumstances are so different. It has allowed me to just enjoy the moment as it unfolds.”