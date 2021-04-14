Shah Rukh Khan quarantining after COVID scare on 'Pathan' sets: report

Shah Rukh Khan quarantining after ‘Pathan’ crew members test positive for COVID?

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly self-isolated after crew members of his upcoming film contracted COVID-19.

A report by DNA India suggests that the shooting process for his upcoming film, Pathan, may have come to a halt for two days after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

However, a trade source told the portal that things aren’t bad as the reports have been claiming as all COVID-19 guidelines were being rigorously followed: "YRF (Yash Raj Films) works in an extremely efficient bio bubble. Tests happen regularly on sets and all crew members are staying in a hotel.”

“The people transporting them from set to the hotel is also tested and put up in hotels. So, if there is anyone who tests positive, it would be before the schedule starts and automatically eliminated from the crew,” said the insider.

“Given that lockdown is imminent in Mumbai, the Pathan crew had anyway taken a 2 day scheduled break so that they can gauge the decision. It doesn't make sense to start a new schedule and halt it. So, if there is no lockdown, the film will anyway resume soon.”

“This has been blown out of proportion and is factually extremely inaccurate. It is irresponsible, to say the least, because the industry is doing its best to ensure that work happens by maintaining all norms and regulations,” they added.