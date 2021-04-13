close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

Ayeza Khan shares sweet Ramadan message to fans

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

With the month of Ramadan upon us celebrities are welcoming the holy month with well wishes for their fans.

Ayeza Khan too shared a beautiful message with her fans.

Taking to Instagram the Mehar Posh star shared a snap of a beautiful arrangement of yellow flowers along with the message: "For a beautiful beginning..... May Allah protect us and accept all our prayers, Ameen."

Fans too showered the star with well wishes.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz