Ayeza Khan shares sweet Ramadan message to fans

With the month of Ramadan upon us celebrities are welcoming the holy month with well wishes for their fans.

Ayeza Khan too shared a beautiful message with her fans.

Taking to Instagram the Mehar Posh star shared a snap of a beautiful arrangement of yellow flowers along with the message: "For a beautiful beginning..... May Allah protect us and accept all our prayers, Ameen."

Fans too showered the star with well wishes.

Take a look:







