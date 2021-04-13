Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants aspiring artists to not copy superstars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not upcoming actors to emulate superstars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants all budding actors to find their own identity in the film industry and not emulate superstars.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said most of the big actors are fake and young artists should not try to copy them.

"I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don't get carried away with it. I want to see your original acting.

"If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you? If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that," Nawaz said in an interview with Times of India recently.

Talking about how times have changed with movies now opting for OTT platforms for release, Nawaz added, "In the beginning, it was because of cause and passion. Now, because of the lockdown and films not releasing in theatres, these big stars are coming to OTT. That is not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why didn't these stars come before?" he questioned.