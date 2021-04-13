Zayn Malik reveals he didn't make friends from his former band One Direction

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik made no bones about his ever-cold relationship with members of his former band One Direccion after he exited in 2015. Zayn's former fellow singer Louis Tomlinson also has to make a clean breast of the bond.

“I didn’t really, like, make any friends from the band,” Zayn told GQ. “I just didn’t do it. It’s not something that I’m afraid to say. I definitely have issues trusting people.”



The band was formed in 2010 on ITV show The X Factor when Simon Cowell found each of the five singers, who originally were part of the show as solo acts, talented enough to get together in a music band.

However, despite the five singers spent five years together in recording studios and on stage, Zayn Malik could not build a personal bond with any of the singers and left the group "as alone as he was when he entered."

The estrangement-like situation exacerbated in 2016. In December the same year, Louis Tomlinson’s mother passed away at a time when he was about to perform on the X-Factor with DJ Steve Aoki. It was an emotional performance. After the show was over, all the band members rushed backstage to express support to their friend during his hard time. Everyone was there except Zayn Malik.

“Truthfully, [our relationship] never really got better," said Louis.

“I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum, and all the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn’t show, so that really bugged me.”

One year down the road, Zayn dropped a reveal that he is not on speaking terms with any of the band.

The singer asserted, “Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life.”