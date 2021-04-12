Shehzad Roy recounts ‘embarrassing’ exchange with fan over face masks

Pakistani musician Shehzad Roy recently reiterated an embarrassing alteration he had with the father of a young fan, over having to use a facemask.

The singer took to Twitter to address the encounter and wrote, “A boy came up to me for selfie,not wearing a mask..I asked him to step back.Min later his father came angrily & told me off for being rude.I told him,its for boy’s safety.”

“He replied “Itna nuqsan to is buchay ko corona say bhi nahi hota,Jitna tum nay is ka dil dukha kay kiya hai (The boy is hurt more from having his heart broken than he ever could be from the covid-19 virus)

Check it out below:



