close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Alizeh Shah addresses the pressure of maintaining 'clear skin’ as an actor

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Alizeh Shah addresses the pressure of maintaining 'clear skin’ as an actor

Pakistani star Alizeh Shah has finally gotten candid about one of her biggest life insecurities on social media.

The star started off by addressing the issue on Instagram Stories with a written admission that read, “Hello people. Here, I am putting by biggest insecurity on display. Yes, I have been struggling with acne for quite a long time. A lot of us had the idea that ‘clear skin’ should be the goal but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible.”

“The current state of your skin does not measure your worth or your beauty. There is nothing more attractive than confidence. Once you see your own beauty, everyone else will so embrace the glorious mess that you are.”

Shortly after which came a selfie style video where Alizeh showed off her cheek and lip acne in detail.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz