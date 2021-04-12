Alizeh Shah addresses the pressure of maintaining 'clear skin’ as an actor

Pakistani star Alizeh Shah has finally gotten candid about one of her biggest life insecurities on social media.



The star started off by addressing the issue on Instagram Stories with a written admission that read, “Hello people. Here, I am putting by biggest insecurity on display. Yes, I have been struggling with acne for quite a long time. A lot of us had the idea that ‘clear skin’ should be the goal but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible.”

“The current state of your skin does not measure your worth or your beauty. There is nothing more attractive than confidence. Once you see your own beauty, everyone else will so embrace the glorious mess that you are.”

Shortly after which came a selfie style video where Alizeh showed off her cheek and lip acne in detail.



