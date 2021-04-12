Har Pal Geo to air Kuruluş: Osman from 1st Ramazan

Turkish historical drama series Kuruluş: Osman will grace the small screen as Har Pal Geo will air the series on the first of Ramazan.

The series follows the life of Osman I and his journey in establishing the Ottoman Empire.

The show is the sequel to the widely loved Turkish historical series, Dirilis Ertugrul which followed the life of warrior, Ertugrul Gazi, who is the father of Osman I.

Kuruluş: Osman has two seasons and 51 episodes in total.

Watch the trailer here:







