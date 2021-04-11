Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir get married

Mansha Pasha got married to Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday.



The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from their wedding ceremony. She can be seen sporting a wedding ring.

Close friends and family attended the nikkah ceremony.

Mansha and Jibran had announced their engagement back in 2019.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after Mansha announced her wedding.