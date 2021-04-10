Anushka Sharma on her relationship with Virat Kohli being in the public eye

Bollywood’s beloved pair, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in the spotlight since their relationship went public.

Speaking about privacy and the attention that she and her then-boyfriend, Kohli got, the Zero actor revealed how their relationship was something very personal to her.

In an interview with NDTV in 2014, Sharma had said: "We were not hiding anything, we were just being two normal young people who were in a relationship.”

“But being public figures, your relationship becomes a topic of entertainment. For me, it's something very personal and very pure. So I don't want to put it out there for someone to discuss over a cup of coffee. That makes me very uncomfortable,” she said.