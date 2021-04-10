Ranveer Singh says Deepika ‘nurtures a universe within herself’

'Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life,' said Ranveer Singh

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been the serving couple goals since they got married.

The 83 actor is now gushing over his wife as she launched her website, saying she was “made for greatness.”

“Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy,”

“These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will.”

“A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world," he added.