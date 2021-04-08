Bollywood director's wife and daughter die after self-immolation

The wife and daughter of Indian filmmaker Santosh Gupta reportedly died in self immolation, local media quoted police as saying.

According to a report on Thursday, Asmita and Srishti Gupta reportedly set themselves on fire in their apartment and the incident was reported after neighbors alerted the fire brigade.

Gupta has not issued any statement on the incident. The Free Press Journal reported that Asmita self-immolated after suffering from a kidney illness while her daughter committed suicided due to the trauma of her mother's illness.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of their death.