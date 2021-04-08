BTS Suga’s kindness for ill trainee unearthed: ‘Yoongi took care of the bill’

BTS’s Suga is one of Korea’s most kindhearted stars and his charitable contributions are some of the best kept secrets within the South Korean entertainment industry.

One of his most generous acts was brought forward by a YouTuber named Brightoon back in 2018. At the time he detailed his heartwarming encounter with the singer and admitted, “My stomach wasn’t feeling well, and my head was throbbing. I was just so sick” and Yoongi took him to the hospital.

An IV later the bill came and Brigtoon admits, “Yoongi [Suga] took care of this very well, so I am still healthy. Thankfully, it didn’t become a big deal.”