Kanika Kapoor opens up about receiving flak amid harrowing COVID-19 battle

Kanika Kapoor said the hate she received was vicious

Kanika Kapoor spilled the beans on the unforgiving censure she received after testing positive for coronavirus.



Speaking to Indian Express, Kanika said the hate she got after becoming the first Bollywood celeb to contract the virus was vicious.

"It was so heavy on me that I even forgot that I have the virus and I am sick. It was shocking for me to go through a lot of judgement and hatred for something I didn’t really do. That was really tough for me,” the Baby Doll singer shared.



Kanika said she couldn’t deal with the hate. “I went off social media for some time because I couldn’t cope with it. It took me a year to get out of it mentally. I had to take counselling. It was not easy, but of course, life goes on,” she said.

After she tested positive for the virus, the playback singer was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).