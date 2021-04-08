Imran Abbas claps back over ‘fake concern’ for Meera’s mental health

Pakistani star Imran Abbas has taken to social media to bash citizens showcasing “fake concern” for Meera given her reported mental health woes.

The actor blasted the media in a Facebook post, per entertainment journalist Maliha Rehman, shortly after reports came afloat about Meera getting admitted to a psychiatric ward in the US.

Abbas wrote in his post: “Meera called me this morning to clarify to all of media that she is perfectly fine and there is nothing wrong with her mental health. Kindly don’t sensationalise the story and make fun of her.”

“Calling someone mentally unstable is not a [expletive] joke. A person loses his/her credibility in society and moreover it can actually push her to be a mental wreck and make her take any extreme action.”

“It can really harm her career and affect her adversely in so many ways. No one of is us perfect and we all have imperfections one way or another. ‘Perfection’ is the work which only suits out creator she doesn’t need your sympathies or prayers to be fine.”

“Kindly don’t show this fake concern by putting status. Let’s pray for our sick society, news channels and social media which can actually push anyone to commit suicide by their pretty jokes and flimsy humor.”

For the unversed, reports citing the Baaji actor’s mother Shafqat Rubab, local media outlets are claiming that the actor had reportedly affronted an American doctor while she was demanding preferential treatment for her fever after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per a report by Dunya News, Meera had requested for special treatment, claiming she had been given protocol by the Prime Minister.

After listening to the actor’s claims, the doctor reported her to mental health officials after which she was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility for two days.

Moreover, her mother while talking to the news channel also requested authorities in Pakistan to bring the actor back to the country safely.