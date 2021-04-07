Saba Qamar thanks Atif Aslam, his wife Sara for sweet gesture on her birthday

Saba Qamar, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Monday, received love and sweet wishes from singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara.



The Manto actress turned to Instagram and shared a bouquet of flowers and the birthday cake, she received from Atif Aslam and Sara.

Saba Qamar wrote “Oh my God, this is too adorable” followed by a heart emoji.

She further said “I’m overwhelmed, thank you my dear @atifaslam and #SaraAtif for such a sweet gesture, see you two soon InshaAllah”.

Saba Qamar celebrated her 37th birthday with friends and adorable photos and video clips from the celebration went viral on social media.